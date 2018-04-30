The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is outraged by the series of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan today.

The attacks in Kabul and Kandahar caused numerous casualties among civilians, emergency responders, and school children. The deliberate targeting of journalists in the attack highlights once again the risks media professionals face in carrying out their essential work. Those responsible for such crimes must be swiftly brought to justice.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.