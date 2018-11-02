On 2 November 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entity from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.074 Name: MAYSAN SUGAR STATE ENTERPRISE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 9, Amara, Maysan, Iraq b) P.O. Box 3028, Maysan, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

