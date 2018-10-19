The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Sacha Sergio Llorentty Solíz (Bolivia):

The members of the Security Council were briefed on 19 October 2018 by the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, on the situation in Mali.

The members of the Security Council commended the signing on 15 October 2018 of a pact for peace between the Government of Mali and the United Nations, with the support of the international mediation team, as called for in resolution 2423 (2018). They welcomed the renewed commitment of the Government of Mali, the Plateforme coalition of armed groups and the Coordination des Mouvements de l’Azawad coalition of armed groups to accelerate the full and inclusive implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali (“the Agreement”). They took positive note of the provisions of the Pact for Peace which reiterate the commitment of the United Nations to fully support the implementation of the Agreement, recognize the enforceability of the decisions and arbitrations of the international mediation team in case of divergence in the implementation of the Agreement, and call upon the Independent Observer to formulate any relevant recommendations as well as the sanctions committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) to take any measures deemed necessary in order to help remove obstacles to the implementation of the Agreement.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the recent positive steps achieved in the implementation of the Agreement. They called upon all Malian stakeholders to unite their efforts in the aftermath of President Keita’s re-election and work together to promote sustainable peace, human rights, and tackle the security and development challenges facing Mali. They welcomed the mobilization of the Prime Minister in support to the implementation of the Agreement. They further welcomed the increased representation of women in the newly appointed Government, consistent with the 30 per cent national legal threshold.

The members of the Security Council stressed the absolute urgency for the Government of Mali, the Plateforme coalition of armed groups and the Coordination des Mouvements de l’Azawad coalition of armed groups to take unprecedented steps to fully and expeditiously deliver on their remaining obligations in the Agreement. They recalled the provisions of resolution 2423 (2018) requesting the Secretary-General to report six months after the presidential inauguration on progress in the implementation of the Agreement and expressing their intent, in the absence of significant progress, to request the Secretary-General to provide options for potential significant adaptation of MINUSMA after the expiration of its current mandate.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Mali and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the international mediation team led by Algeria, MINUSMA and the other security presences in Mali and in the Sahel region, as mentioned in resolution 2423 (2018). They emphasized the central role the Special Representative of the Secretary-General should continue to play to support and oversee the implementation of the Agreement by the Malian parties. They called on all members of the Comité de suivi de l’Accord and other relevant international partners to increase their engagement in support to the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement.

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern about the continued deterioration of the security situation in Central Mali. They strongly condemned the continued attacks, including terrorist attacks, against civilians, representatives from local, regional and State institutions, as well as national, international and United Nations security forces. They expressed serious concerns about the repeated allegations of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by Malian Defense and Security Forces (MDSF). They urged Malian authorities to ensure that all perpetrators of crimes involving violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, including those against children or involving sexual and gender-based violence, are held accountable and brought to justice without undue delay. They underlined that stabilization of the situation in central Mali requires a fully integrated plan encompassing simultaneous pursuit of progress on security, governance, development, reconciliation, as well as protection and promotion of human rights. They welcomed the measures taken by the Government of Mali to support the implementation of its comprehensive plan to re-establish State presence in Central Mali (Plan de sécurisation intégrée des regions du Centre — PSIRC), encouraged further and continued efforts in this direction and called for enhanced support by all actors. They took positive note of the fact that the deployment of MDSF in several towns of the Mopti region resulted in a decrease of violence in these localities. They urged MINUSMA and the Government of Mali to redouble their efforts towards ensuring a swift, full and effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on support to the redeployment of MDSF. They encouraged MINUSMA to continue to implement its good offices, reconciliation and protection of civilians’ mandate according to the relevant provisions of resolution 2423 (2018).

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Mali. They underlined that lasting peace and security in the Sahel region will not be achieved without the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement as well as a combination of security and development efforts.