On 4 October 2018, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities and other groups

QDe.159 Name: Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM)

Name (original script): جماعة نصرة الإسلام والمسلمين

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 4 Oct. 2018 Other information: Associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004), the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014), Ansar Eddine (QDe.135) and Al-Mourabitoun (QDe.141). Operations in Mali and Burkina Faso. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/xxx.

