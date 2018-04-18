On 12 April 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan met to hear a briefing from the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on the Sudan on the Panel’s work programme for 2018‑2019.

The Coordinator provided the Committee with an overview of the Panel’s intended areas of investigation and monitoring, in accordance with the mandate as extended by resolution 2400 (2018) until 12 March 2019. He also informed the Committee about the Panel’s intention to travel to Sudan and the region in the coming weeks.

The briefing was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts. Committee members expressed their full support for the work of the Panel of Experts.