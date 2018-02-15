On 15 February 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolutions 1718 (2006) enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below on its 1718 Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by paragraphs 8(d) and 8 (e) of Security Council resolution 1718 adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individual

KPi.052 Name: 1: RI 2: SU YONG 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Official for Korea Ryonbong General Corporation, specializes in acquisition for DPRK’s defence industries and support to Pyongyang’s military-related sales. Its procurements also probably support the DPRK’s chemical weapons programme DOB: 25 Jun. 1968 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: 654310175 National identification no: na Address: Cuba na Listed on: 2 Jun. 2017 ( amended on 15 Feb. 2018 ) Other information: Gender: male. Served as Korea Ryonbong General Corporation representative in Cuba .

