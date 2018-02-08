On 2 February 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan met with the Sudan, Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Uganda.

This was the fifth meeting of the Committee to discuss implementation of the measures with the Sudan and regional States. At this meeting, the invited States were also encouraged to share their views on the recently published final report of the Panel of Experts on the Sudan (document S/2017/1125).

Following a briefing by the Panel of Experts on its final report, the Sudan and regional States expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to share with the Committee and the Panel of Experts their views on the final report. They also expressed their commitment to the implementation of the measures. The Sudan and reginal States further noted their willingness to cooperate with the Committee and the Panel of Experts towards furthering peace in the Sudan and the region.

Meeting participants highlighted the importance of building on the spirt of cooperation through constructive dialogue between the Committee and the invited States.