On 1 February 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo added the following individuals to the List of Individuals and Entities subject to the measures reaffirmed by paragraph 2 of resolution 2360 (2017):

CDi.032 Name: 1) MUHINDO 2) AKILI 3) MUNDOS 4) na

Name (original script): na Title: na Designation: a) DRC Armed Forces (FARDC) General, Commander of the 31st Brigade b) FARDC Brigadier General DOB: 10 Nov. 1972 POB: Democratic Republic of the Congo Good Quality a.k.a.: a) Charles Muhindo Akili Mundos b) Akili Muhindo c) Muhindo Mundos Low Quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic Republic of the Congo Passport no.: na National Identification No.: na Address: na Listed on: 1 Feb. 2018 Other information: Muhindo Akili Mundos is an FARDC General, Commander of the 31st Brigade. He was appointed commander of the FARDC’s Operational Sector in the areas of Beni and Lubero, including Operation Sukola I against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in September 2014. He remained in that position until June 2015. He is also a threat to the peace, stability and security of the DRC under UNSCR 2293 paragraph 7(e)

CDi.033 Name: 1) GUIDON 2) SHIMIRAY 3) MWISSA 4) na

Name (original script): na Title: na Designation: na DOB: 13 Mar. 1980 POB: Kigoma, Walikale, Democratic Republic of the Congo Good Quality a.k.a.: na Low Quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no.: na National Identification No.: na Address: na Listed on: 1 Feb n. 2018 Other information: Graduated secondary school humanités sociales in Mpofi; joined the armed group commanded by She Kasikila at the age of 16; integrated the FARDC with Kasikila, becoming his battalion S3; injured in 2007, thereafter joining Mai Mai Simba under then-commander “Mando;” participated in the creation of the NDC in 2008, becoming the deputy commander in charge of the Aigle Lemabé Brigade. He is also a threat to the peace, stability and security of the DRC under UNSCR 2293 paragraph 7(g).

CDi.034 Name: 1) LUCIEN 2) NZAMBAMWITA 3) na 4) na

Name (original script): na Title: na Designation: DOB: 1966 POB: Cellule Nyagitabire, Sector Ruvune, Commune Kinyami, Prefecture Byumba, Rwanda Good Quality a.k.a.: André Kalume Low Quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Rwanda Passport no.: na National Identification No.: na Address: na Listed on: 1 Feb. 2018 Other information: He is a threat to the peace, stability and security of the DRC under UNSCR 2293 paragraph 7(j).

CDi.035 Name: 1) GÉDÉON 2) KYUNGU 3) MUTANGA WA BAFUNKWA 4) KANONGA

Name (original script): na Title: na Designation: Katangan rebel leader DOB: 1974 POB: Manono Territory, Katanga Province (now Tanganyika Province) Good Quality a.k.a.: na Low Quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no.: na National Identification No.: na Address: na Listed on: 1 Feb. 2018 Other information: Gédéon Kyungu belongs to the Balubakat ethnic group. After completing primary education in Likasi and secondary school in Manono, he obtained a degree in pedagogy. In 1999 he joined the Maï Maï movement, commanding from 2003 one of the most active groups in the province of Katanga. In 2006, he visited UN peacekeeping forces to integrate through the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) process. He escaped from prison in 2011 and surrendered in October 2016. He is a threat to the peace, stability and security of the DRC under UNSCR 2293 paragraph 7(e).