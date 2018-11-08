Note: Following is a partial summary of today's meeting of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security). A complete summary of today's First Committee meetings will be available after the conclusion of the afternoon meeting as Press Release GA/DIS/3619.

Background

The First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) met this morning to take action on all draft resolutions and decisions before it. For background, see Press Release GA/DIS/3597 of 8 October.

Point of Order

The representative of the Russian Federation said the United States is blocking access to the United Nations by some representatives of delegations whose views do not agree with those of the host country. It is up to Member States to select who represents their countries at this intergovernmental forum and they should be given unfettered access. A director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation responsible for the work of the First Committee has not been issued a visa by the host country. This is a surprising state of affairs.

Action on Drafts

The Committee considered draft texts under its cluster on other disarmament measures and international security, first taking up the draft resolution “Relationship between disarmament and development” (document A/C.1/73/L.11). By the draft, the Assembly would urge the international community to devote part of the resources made available by the implementation of disarmament and arms limitation agreements to economic and social development, with a view to reducing the ever-widening gap between developed and developing countries.

The Committee approved the draft without a vote.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution “Effects of the use of armaments and ammunitions containing depleted uranium” (document A/C.1/73/L.12), which would have the Assembly ask the Secretary-General to request relevant international organizations to update and complete their research on the effects of the use of armaments and ammunitions containing this metal on human health and the environment. It would also invite Member States that have used in armed conflicts such armaments and ammunitions containing depleted uranium to provide affected States with information about the location of the areas of use and the amounts used to facilitate the assessment and clearance of these areas.

The Committee then approved the draft by a recorded vote of 140 in favour to 4 against (France, Israel, United Kingdom, United States) with 26 abstentions.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution “Observance of environmental norms in the drafting and implementation of agreements on disarmament and arms control” (document A/C.1/73/L.13), by which the Assembly would call upon States to adopt unilateral, bilateral, regional and multilateral measures so as to contribute to ensuring the application of scientific and technological progress within the framework of international security, disarmament and other related spheres, without detriment to the environment or to its effective contribution to attaining sustainable development.

The Committee then approved the draft without a vote.

It subsequently took up the draft resolution “Promotion of multilateralism in the area of disarmament and non-proliferation” (document A/C.1/73/L.15), by which the Assembly would urge the participation of all interested States in multilateral negotiations on arms regulation, non-proliferation and disarmament in a non-discriminatory and transparent manner.

The Committee then approved the draft, as orally revised, by a recorded vote of 121 in favour to 4 against (Federated States of Micronesia, Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 51 abstentions.

Next, the Committee considered the draft resolution “Women, disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control” (document A/C.1/73/L.21), by which the Assembly would urge Member States to support and strengthen the effective participation of women in organizations in the field of disarmament at local, national, subregional and regional levels.

Prior to taking up the draft as a whole, the Committee held a separate recorded vote to retain preambular paragraph 10, which would have the Assembly recall the entry into force of the Arms Trade Treaty and encourage States parties to fully implement all its provisions, including those on serious acts of gender-based violence and on violence against children.

By a recorded vote of 149 in favour to none against, with 23 abstentions, the Committee approved the retention of preambular paragraph 10

The Committee then approved the draft as a whole without a vote.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution “Consolidation of peace through practical disarmament measures” (document A/C.1/73/L.35), which would have the Assembly welcome ongoing efforts of United Nations-mandated peacekeeping missions to include practical measures aimed at addressing the illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons. These would include training, weapons collection, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes and enhancing physical security and stockpile management practices with a view to promoting and implementing an integrated comprehensive and effective weapons management strategy that would contribute to a sustainable peacebuilding process and, in so doing, strive to achieve the goals set out in Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women and peace and security.

Prior to taking up the draft as a whole, the Committee held a separate recorded vote to retain preambular paragraph 9, which would have the Assembly welcome the report of the third United Nations Conference to Review Progress Made in the Implementation of the Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects. The report underlined the importance of the full and effective implementation of the Programme of Action on Small Arms and the International Instrument to Enable States to Identify and Trace, in a Timely and Reliable Manner, Illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons (International Tracing Instrument) for attaining Goal 16 and target 16.4 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Assembly would also call for the further strengthening of international cooperation and assistance for the implementation of these two instruments.

By a recorded vote of 162 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 8 abstentions (Bolivia, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Egypt, Iran, Nicaragua, Syria, Venezuela), the Committee approved the retention of preambular paragraph 9.

The Committee then approved the draft as a whole without a vote.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution “United Nations Disarmament Information Programme” (document A/C.1/73/L.45), which would have the Assembly recommend that the programme continue to inform, educate and generate public understanding of the importance of multilateral action and support for it, including action by the United Nations and the Conference on Disarmament, in the field of arms control and disarmament, in a factual, balanced and objective manner.

The Committee then approved the draft without a vote.

The Committee then took up a draft resolution on “Disarmament and non-proliferation education” (document A/C.1/73/L.49), which would have the Assembly request the Secretary-General to prepare a report reviewing the results of the implementation of recommendations and possible new opportunities for promoting disarmament and non-proliferation education and to submit it to the General Assembly at its seventy-fifth session.

Prior to taking up the draft as a whole, the Committee held a separate recorded vote to retain operative paragraph 3, which would have the Assembly express its appreciation to the Secretary-General for his disarmament agenda, “Securing Our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament”, and note the proposed actions therein to further advance disarmament and non-proliferation education.

By a recorded vote of 166 in favour to none against, with 4 abstentions (Armenia, Israel, Russian Federation, Syria), the Committee approved the retention of operative paragraph 3.

The Committee then approved the draft as a whole without a vote.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution “Role of science and technology in the context of international security and disarmament” (document A/C.1/73/L.65/Rev.1), which would have the Assembly call upon Member States to remain vigilant in understanding new and emerging developments in science and technology that could imperil international security. Also by the text, the Assembly would underline the importance of Member States engaging with experts from industry, the research community and civil society in addressing this challenge.

The Committee then approved the draft, as orally revised, without a vote.

The representative of Brazil , explaining his delegation’s position, said voting in favour of “L.65/Rev.1” came after actively participating in related discussions on the role of science and technology. However, some improvements to the language of the text are still needed, particularly in preambular paragraph 5, which refers to States’ rights to use technologies for peaceful purposes in line with international instruments. These rights are recognized in provisions of instruments including the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction and the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction.

The representative of Pakistan said preambular paragraph 5 of “L.65/Rev.1” mentions States’ rights regarding the development, transfer and use of technologies in relation to relevant international instruments. Proliferation concerns should not be a pretext to deny States their inherent right to develop such technology for socio-economic development purposes and countries should be assured on a non-discriminatory basis.

The representative of the United Kingdom explained his delegation’s vote against “L.12”, saying the effects of depleted uranium have been investigated by many organizations that have not found long-term health effects tied to weapons containing such metal. He expressed regret that the sponsors failed to fully quote United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) findings in 2010. Given the lack of tangible evidence, his Government does not recognize the risk of depleted uranium to health and the environment.

The representative of the Netherlands said her delegation voted in favour of “L.12”, as it recognizes the need for additional research and appreciates the issue being discussed at the United Nations. However, she noted that the effects to human health and the environment have not been substantiated by relevant health organizations. The most important development is the disagreement among different studies carried out, she said, adding that the health and well-being of her country’s military forces is under her Government’s continuous scrutiny.

The representative of Iran said his delegation joined consensus on “L.21”, but the draft is acceptable only to the degree that it is in line with his country’s Constitution. On “L.65/Rev.1”, Iran shares concerns of developing countries over ad hoc exclusive restrictions by exporting countries on the transfer of science and technology. Military applications of technology can lead to the development of weapons of mass destruction, but the peaceful use of technology can contribute to socio-economic development. Regulating the transfer of dual-use technology must be based on reasonable grounds and consider the legitimate defence needs of States.

The representative of the United States , commenting on “L.11”, said that disarmament and development are two district issues. As for “L.13”, there is no direct link between the use of ammunition and environmental destruction. On “L.21”, her delegation does not support the language on the 2030 Agenda because it is a non-binding agreement that does not create any legal and financial obligations. Implementing the 2030 Agenda must respect the independent mandates of other institutions and will not alter agreements under the World Trade Organization (WTO). As for “L.35”, the United States voted against preambular paragraph 9 because of his country’s opposition to the inclusion of ammunition in the outcome document of the third Review Conference on the Programme of Action on Small Arms. Adding ammunition to the scope of this instrument will jeopardize its implementation.

The representative of Switzerland said his delegation voted in favour of “L.12”.

The representative of Armenia said his delegation joined consensus on “L.11”, but disassociated itself from preambular paragraph 4, which made a reference to document adopted at the Non-Aligned Movement’s ministerial conference, held in Baku, which included the language on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that did not adhere to language in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group mediations.

The representative of Egypt , supporting comments made by Iran and Pakistan on “L.65/Rev.1”, said science and technology are enablers for socio-economic development and the rights to access this technology should be recognized on a non-discriminatory basis.

The Committee then turned to draft texts under its cluster on regional disarmament and security, hearing general statements from delegates.

The representative of the European Union , referring to the draft resolution “Strengthening of security and cooperation in the Mediterranean region” (document A/C.1/73/L.30), said language in operative paragraph 5 does not change the bloc’s long-standing support for the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. The European Union reiterates its call on all States to sign and ratify the instrument without preconditions and without delay, particularly Annex II States. The absence of the Treaty’s entry into force prevents the use of on-site inspections. Meanwhile, States must refrain from any actions that would undermine the instrument. In this vein, he called on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to maintain its declared suspension and sign the Treaty without delay.

The representative of France said his delegation disassociates itself from any draft provisions that reference the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, including “L.30”.

The representative of Israel , referring to “L.30”, said his delegation requested a vote on operative paragraphs 2 and 5 because they do not reflect the reality in the Middle East. Operative paragraph 2 makes no mention of chemical weapon use by [President Bashar Al-] Assad [of Syria], missile proliferation by the Iranian regime or the radical Islamic groups terrorizing the region. Indeed, “L.30” legitimizes the atrocities perpetrated in the region. Concerning operative paragraph 5, he said joining arms control treaties is not a goal unto itself, he said, adding that the right security conditions must first exist. It is time to face the reality as it is.

The representative of Iran said his delegation will vote in favour of operative paragraph 2 of “L.30” based on ensuring respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and the rights of people to self-determination. Iran will also vote in favour of operative paragraph 5 in line with its repeated calls on Israel to accede to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. However, his delegation cannot support the draft as a whole as it does not reflect the realities of the region, including in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution “Regional disarmament” (document A/C.1/73/L.5), by which the Assembly would call upon States to conclude agreements, wherever possible, for nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and confidence-building measures at regional and subregional levels.

The Committee approved the draft without a vote.

The Committee turned to the draft resolution “Conventional arms control at the regional and subregional levels” (document A/C.1/73/L.6), by which the Assembly would decide to give urgent consideration to the issues involved in conventional arms control at regional and subregional levels.

Prior to taking up the draft as a whole, the Committee held a separate recorded vote to retain operative paragraph 2, which would have the Assembly request the Conference on Disarmament to consider the formulation of principles that can serve as a framework for regional agreements on conventional arms control, and looks forward to a report of the Conference on this subject.

By a recorded vote of 127 in favour to 2 against (India, Russian Federation), with 45 abstentions, the Committee approved the retention of operative paragraph 2.

The Committee then approved the draft, as a whole, by a recorded vote of 179 in favour to 1 against (India), with 2 abstentions (Russian Federation, Rwanda).

The Committee then considered the draft resolution “Confidence-building measures in the regional and subregional context” (document A/C.1/73/L.7), by which the Assembly would call upon Member States to refrain from the use or threat of use of force in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and would reaffirm the ways and means regarding confidence- and security-building measures set out in the report of the Disarmament Commission at its 1993 session.

The Committee then approved the draft without a vote.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution “Strengthening of security and cooperation in the Mediterranean region” (document A/C.1/73/L.30), by which the Assembly would reaffirm that security in the Mediterranean is closely linked to European security and to international peace and security.

Prior to taking up the draft as a whole, the Committee held separate recorded votes to retain operative paragraphs 2 and 5.

By a recorded vote of 166 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 1 abstention (Fiji), the Committee approved the retention of operative paragraph 2, which would have the Assembly express its satisfaction at the continuing efforts by Mediterranean countries to contribute actively to the elimination of all causes of tension in the region and to promote just and lasting solutions to the persistent problems of the region through peaceful means, thus ensuring the withdrawal of foreign forces of occupation and respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries of the Mediterranean and the right of peoples to self-determination.

By a recorded vote of 165 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 2 abstentions (France, Fiji), the Committee approved the retention of operative paragraph 5, which would have the Assembly call upon all States of the Mediterranean region that have not yet done so to adhere to all the multilaterally negotiated legal instruments in force related to the field of disarmament and non-proliferation, thus creating the conditions necessary for strengthening peace and cooperation in the region.

The Committee approved “L.30”, as a whole, by a vote of 171 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (Israel, United States).

The Committee then took up the draft decision “Maintenance of international security — good-neighbourliness, stability and development in South-Eastern Europe” (document A/C.1/73/L.47), by which the Assembly would decide to include the item in the provisional agenda of its seventy-fifth session.

The Committee then approved the draft without a vote.

The representative of India , in explanation of his delegation’s position after the vote, said she voted against “L.6” and operative paragraph 2, as the texts are unrealistic and unacceptable to her country.

The representative of Syria said his delegation voted in favour of operative paragraphs 2 and 5 of “L.30” and the draft as a whole. But, through the vote, it has become clear to all that the United States and Israel support terrorism and illegal occupations by force in the Middle East.

The representative of Algeria said his delegation regrets that “L.30” was approved by a vote. The draft resolution used to enjoy consensus, he said, pointing out that operative paragraph 2 reaffirms the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and operative paragraph 5 calls for States in the region to accede to international and regional agreements.

The representative of Iran said, in a point of order, that the Chair used his subjective judgement to interrupt the delivery of the Syrian delegate’s explanation of vote.

The Committee then turned to draft texts under its cluster on the disarmament machinery, first hearing the introduction of draft resolutions and general statements by delegates.

The representative of Peru , presenting the draft resolution “United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean” (A/C.1/73/L.56), underscored its important role in undertaking related initiatives and those focused on economic and social development. He thanked Member States and other partners for their cash and in-kind contributions, encouraging the continuation of their generous support. In this context, he expressed hope that the draft would, as in previous sessions, be approved by consensus.

The representative of Cuba , making a general statement, reiterated a call for the Conference on Disarmament to undertake a broad and balanced work programme to overcome its stalemate, which is caused by some States’ desire to maintain the status quo on nuclear disarmament. However, she welcomed the recent decision of the Conference on Disarmament to establish five subsidiary bodies and the adoption of substantive reports. Cuba is also pleased to see the establishment of a working group in the Disarmament Commission on outer space and on transparency and confidence-building measures. She underscored the importance of consultations to discuss the convening of a fourth special session of the General Assembly devoted to disarmament, which would help to overcome the deadlock in the Conference on Disarmament. Cuba supports all drafts in the disarmament machinery cluster because her country supports multilateralism in the negotiation of non-proliferation agreements. In this regard, she raised concerns about unilateral measures taken by some States due to security considerations, as it jeopardizes the disarmament machinery’s credibility.

The representative of Nepal , introducing the draft resolution “United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific” (A/C.1/73/L.38), expressed appreciation, as the host country, for its work. As in previous years, Nepal is confident the draft will be approved by consensus.

The representative of France said it is with regret that his delegation would withdraw the draft decision “Thirty-fifth anniversary of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR)” (document A/C.1/73/L.61) from consideration. UNIDIR plays a particular role within the disarmament machinery and France attaches special importance to it as one of its founders. Previous resolutions endeavoured to help UNIDIR during a dark period in which it faced financial and institutional challenges. While “L.61” was of a procedural nature, it was nonetheless subject to the threat of a recorded vote. It is inconceivable that such a draft could not be approved by consensus. While his delegation made the decision to withdraw the draft, he expressed hope that the future of UNIDIR would be taken up during the Committee’s 2019 session and that a consensus would be achieved.

The representative of Austria , speaking for a group of countries, said his delegation supports “L.61” even though it was withdrawn. UNIDIR requires stable and predictable funding because maintaining its credibility and independence is vital, he said, expressing support for a modest regular budget increase.

The representative of Australia expressed his delegation’s disappointment at the withdrawal of “L.61” at the last moment. Australia supports recommendations on adequate resource mobilization in the Secretary-General’s report on the matter.

The Committee then considered the draft resolution “Convening of the fourth special session of the General Assembly devoted to disarmament” (document A/C.1/73/L.16), by which the Assembly would welcome the adoption by consensus of the recommendations on the objectives and agenda of the fourth special session of the General Assembly devoted to disarmament by the Open-ended Working Group on this matter. The draft would have the Assembly also encourage Member States to continue consultations on the next steps for convening of such a session.

The Committee approved the draft, as orally amended, by a vote of 174 in favour to none against, with 3 abstentions (France, Israel, United States).

Next, the Committee took up the draft resolution “United Nations regional centres for peace and disarmament” (document A/C.1/73/L.18), by which the Assembly would commend the three regional centres for their sustained support to Member States over the past 30 years in implementing disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation activities through seminars, conferences, capacity-building, training, policy and technical expertise, and information and advocacy at global, regional and national levels.

The Committee approved the draft without a vote.

The Committee considered the draft resolution “United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa” (document A/C.1/73/L.34), which would have the Assembly urge all States and international, governmental and non-governmental organizations and foundations, to make voluntary contributions to enable it to carry out its programmes and activities and meet the needs of African States.

The Committee approved the draft without a vote.

The Committee then had before it the draft resolution “Report of the Disarmament Commission” (document A/C.1/73/L.36), by which the Assembly would request the Disarmament Commission to meet for a period not exceeding three weeks during 2019, namely from 8 to 29 April, and to submit a substantive report to the General Assembly at its seventy-fourth session.

The Committee approved the draft without a vote.

The Committee then considered the draft resolution “United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific” (document A/C.1/73/L.38), which would have the Assembly express its satisfaction at the activities carried out over the past year by the Centre and invite all States of the region to continue to support its activities.

The Committee approved the draft without a vote.

The Committee next took up the draft resolution “Report of the Conference on Disarmament” (document A/C.1/73/L.40), by which the Assembly would call upon the Conference on Disarmament to further intensify consultations and to explore possibilities for overcoming its ongoing deadlock of two decades by adopting and implementing a balanced and comprehensive programme of work at the earliest possible date during its 2019 session.

The Committee approved the draft without a vote.

The Committee then considered the draft resolution “United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean” (document A/C.1/73/L.56), by which the Assembly would welcome the activities carried out in the past year by the Centre and request it to continue to consider proposals to be submitted by countries of the region for the implementation of the mandate of the Centre in the areas of peace, disarmament and development and for the promotion of, inter alia, nuclear disarmament, prevention, combating and eradication of the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, ammunition and explosives, non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, confidence-building measures, arms control and limitation, transparency and the reduction and prevention of armed violence at regional and subregional levels.

The Committee approved the draft without a vote.

The Committee took up the draft resolution “Regional confidence-building measures: activities of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa” (document A/C.1/73/L.69/Rev.1), by which the Assembly would reaffirm its support for efforts aimed at promoting confidence-building measures at regional and subregional levels in order to ease tensions and conflicts in Central Africa and to further sustainable peace, stability and development in the subregion.

The Committee approved the draft without a vote.

The representative of Syria said his delegation associates itself with the consensus on “L.36” because it believes in sincere multilateralism, including in the framework of disarmament. During its chairmanship of the Disarmament Commission, Syria presented a programme of work, but its politicization by certain States, including the United States, made it impossible to arrive at an agreement. Therefore, a procedural report and not a substantive one was adopted. Noting that France had circulated an annex to the document, which included allegations against his country, he said the document is not in line with the procedural report.

The Committee then turned to a draft resolution under its cluster on nuclear weapons, first hearing explanations before the vote.

The representative of Morocco said her delegation would vote in favour of the draft resolution “Fourth Conference of Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones and Mongolia, 2020” (document A/C.1/73/L.66) with the understanding that the meeting is only open to the parties specified in operative paragraph 2.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution “Fourth Conference of Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones and Mongolia, 2020” (document A/C.1/73/L.66), by which the Assembly would decide to convene the one-day conference at United Nations Headquarters in New York on 24 April 2020.

The Committee then approved the draft, as orally revised, by a recorded vote of 171 in favour to none against, with 6 abstentions (France, Israel, Russian Federation, Rwanda, United Kingdom, United States).

The representative of Algeria , explaining his country’s position, said his delegation voted in favour of “L.66”, as it remains convinced of the importance of such zones and their contribution to nuclear disarmament efforts. However, like previous similar conferences, it should ensure the participation of all stakeholders.

The representative of Egypt said his delegation voted in favour of “L.66” in line with its position on the role of nuclear-weapon-free zones in achieving a world free of these armaments. However, Egypt strongly disagrees that any conference can only be convened with the approval of all involved States. As such, he urged Member States taking this position to reconsider the matter.

The representative of the United Kingdom , also speaking on behalf of France and the United States on “L.66”, underscored the importance of recognized nuclear-weapon-free zones, which can be vital to international security, given that they are set up according to the 1999 United Nations Disarmament Commission guidelines. Nevertheless, he cannot endorse preambular paragraph 4 because it contains contradictory language.

The representative of New Zealand said his delegation voted in favour of “L.66”, but opposes operative paragraph 2 on participation rights.