On 26 December 2017, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

A. Individual associated with ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

QDi.333 Name: 1: SEIFALLAH 2: BEN OMAR 3: BEN MOHAMED 4: BEN HASSINE 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): سيف الله بن عمر بن محمد بنحسين

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 8 Nov. 1965 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Seif Allah ben Hocine b) Saifallah ben Hassine c) Sayf Allah ‘Umar bin Hassayn d) Seifallah ben Amor ben Hassine e) Sayf Allah bin Hussayn Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Iyyadh al-Tunisi b) Abou Iyadh el-Tounsi c) Abu Ayyad al-Tunisi d) Abou Aayadh e) Abou Iyadh Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: na Tunisia number G557170, issued on 16 Nov. 1989 National identification no: na Tunisia National Identification Card 05054425, issued on 3 May 2011 (issued in Hammam Lif) Address: na a) 60 Rue de la Libye, Hammam Lif, Ben Arous, Tunisia b) Libya (possible location as at Jul. 2017) Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 (amended on 15 Feb. 2017, 26 Dec.2017 ) Other information: Founder of the Tunisian Combatant Group (QDe.090) and leader of Ansar al-Shari'a in Tunisia ( AAS-T )(QDe.143). Arrest warrant issued by Tunisian Court of First Instance on 23 Aug. 2013. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5817982

