Decision Taken Following Review of De-listing Request Submitted through Office of Ombudsperson

On 26 December 2017, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entry below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities after concluding its consideration of the de-listing request for this name submitted through the Office of the Ombudsperson established pursuant to Security Council resolution 1904 (2009), and after considering the Comprehensive Report of the Ombudsperson on this de-listing request.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) no longer apply to the entry set out below:

A. Individual associated with ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

QDi.010 Name: 1: ZAYN 2: AL-ABIDIN 3: MUHAMMAD 4: HUSSEIN

Name (original script): زين العابدين محمد حسين

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 12 Mar. 1971 POB: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abd Al-Hadi Al-Wahab b) Zain Al-Abidin Muhammad Husain c) Zayn Al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn d) Zeinulabideen Muhammed Husein Abu Zubeidah Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Zubaydah b) Abu Zubaida c) Tariq Hani Nationality: Palestino Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 (amended on 10 Apr. 2003, 25 Jul. 2006, 23 Apr. 2007, 18 Jul. 2007, 27 Jul. 2007, 17 Jul. 2009, 16 Dec. 2010) Other information: Close associate of Usama bin Laden (deceased) and facilitator of terrorist travel. In custody of the United States of America as at Jul. 2007. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1424155

