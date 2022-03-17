Note: A complete summary of today's meetings of the Commission on the Status of Women will be made available after their conclusion.

Introductory Statement

MELISSA UPRETI, Chair of the Working Group of the Human Rights Council on discrimination against women and girls, said that, since its inception in 2010, the Working Group has examined structural challenges, through visits, dialogue and consultations. The range of issues include gender and climate change, and reports have focused on, among other things, countering roll‑backs, including right-wing forces aimed at depriving women of their liberty. Its latest thematic report to the Human Rights Council examines sexual and reproductive health in times of crisis, which is underpinned by systematic discrimination women face throughout their lives. The failure to ensure their rights is discriminatory. Unsafe abortions, maternal deaths and sexual violence against women, which are preventable, are unacceptable, she said, stressing that gaps denying women to the full range of sexual and reproductive goods and services must be closed.

Raising several concerns, she said the toxification of the planet is a less visible crisis that contributes to infertility, miscarriages and other health implications. The fragmented efforts within the United Nations system requires taking a holistic approach to address women’s human rights, she said, emphasizing that women’s empowerment cannot be achieved without respect for their sexual and reproductive rights, as well. In addition, women must have proper access to United Nations fora. For its next report, the Working Group will focus on girls’ activism, as they continue to face barriers to participation and are excluded in decision-making processes, she said.

General Discussion

FERNANDO ELÍSIO FREIRE, Minister for State, Family, Inclusion and Social Development of Cabo Verde , said the world currently faces many challenges, including the financial consequences of armed conflict in Europe and the economic recovery post-COVID-19, which has been exacerbated in Cabo Verde — like in many other countries — by long periods of drought and natural disaster. Noting that 115,000 people are living in extreme poverty in his country — which particularly affects rural women — he said that the Government has made eradicating such poverty a top priority. Further, it works to empower women and girls through policies that provide effective services, education and training and that fight against informal work and other precarious employment situations. He also detailed Government efforts to empower women’s decisions over their bodies by providing access to sexual and reproductive health services and fighting against gender-based violence, along with those to empower their decision-making by facilitating access to such positions and ensuring political representation.

SOFIA LOREUS, Minister for the Status of Women and Women’s Rights of Haiti , said that her country has notched four main achievements for women: adopting a national plan of action following the fourth World Conference on Women; setting up appropriate structures and tools to provide for gender mainstreaming; accelerating legal and judicial reform; and adopting a national policy of gender equality. However, she pointed out that progress has been slow, and obstacles remain. Twenty-five years after the Conference, no country has achieved equality for women and girls, and millions remain vulnerable and marginalized. For its part, the Government — taking note of civil society’s contributions towards gender equality — is committed to enhancing support for local, national, regional and global organizations. It will also utilize all available opportunities in the areas of sustainable development, peace and security, human rights, humanitarian action, climate change, environment and disaster risk reduction to make irreversible progress towards gender equality, women’s empowerment and human rights for women and girls.

DOLORES BALDERAMOS-GARCIA, Minister for Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs of Belize , said that her country recommits to the two most important documents on gender equality: the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and the Convention for the Elimination of All forms of Violence against Women. Belize has appointed the first indigenous woman Governor General in the Commonwealth and has five women in the House of Representatives, including the Speaker. Shortly, it will have six women in the Senate, including the President, accounting for over 40 per cent of the House. Belize has been implementing the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Project, which aims to provide financial assistance to small farmers, with women accounting for 40 per cent of beneficiaries. Belize is also among the nine countries implementing the ENGENDER Project which seeks to integrate gender equality and human-rights-based approaches into disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptation and environmental management frameworks and interventions.

VÉRONIQUE TOGNIFODE, Minister for Social Affairs and Microfinance of Benin , said her country has modified the Constitution of 1990 to include affirmative action and the increase of women’s representation. Any candidate list must include women. Additionally, numerous laws were established in 2021 to protect women, including the introduction of measures to protect reproductive rights and support victims of gender-based violence. The Government also provides women with financial and career support. Climate change negatively impacts women, who account for 70 per cent of farmers. Climate change, COVID-19 and natural disasters have reserved gains on gender equality. To fight back, Benin integrated gender approach across all strategies and promote full involvement of women in developing such policies and programmes, she said.

ALEJANDRO GIAMMATTEI FALLA, President of Guatemala , said his culturally and environmentally diverse country is among the most vulnerable to climate change. Flooding, drought and desertification causes food insecurity among the poor and excluded populations, with several million women being among the most vulnerable. Gender equity that recognizes institutional challenges must be included in any design or implementation of initiatives to address these challenges. Such efforts should promote the inclusion of indigenous and ancestral knowledge, keeping with the principle of leaving no one behind. Strengthening the legal status and empowering women are among the Government’s commitments in its efforts to move towards resilient sustainable development. A national plan incorporates gender equity and equality, alongside guaranteeing public policies that are inclusive. Guatemala is also working to implement its commitments to global efforts, including a focus on economic growth and other related areas, he said.

MARGARETA MAĐERIĆ, State Secretary at the Ministry of Labour, Pension System, Family and Social Policy of Croatia , aligning herself with the European Union, recalled her country’s history with war and called for an end to fighting in Ukraine and for women’s full and meaningful participation in the process of establishing peace and security. Croatia significantly improved its legal framework tackling gender-based violence and domestic violence, including establishing six new centres for victims. In addition, an ombudsperson for gender equality established a femicide prevention watch. Gender-transformative climate action is key to addressing the underlying causes of vulnerability to climate change, including through gender-responsive climate finance and investments in health systems. The main goal is to embrace digital and green transitions while creating new and better jobs and investing in people. At the same time, the pandemic demonstrated that there is room to create more flexible jobs which allow women more freedom and opportunities to reconcile private and professional life. Despite progress and some recovery in the labour market due to addressing pandemic-related challenges, women still make up 45 per cent of the employed and 56 per cent of the unemployed. Stronger economic independence of women is important for sustainable economic growth. In order to adapt accordingly, priorities must include ensuring equal and effective access for women in the labour market and guaranteeing professional equality both for women and men throughout their careers.

GIEDRĖ BALČYTYTĖ, Chancellor of the Government of Lithuania , said she would have loved to share Lithuania’s views and experiences in achieving gender equality but instead, she must talk about women in war as everything else take the back seat in the world, where maternity hospitals, shelters and nuclear power plants are targets of premeditated acts of aggression by foreign military forces. This is a reality of Ukrainian women today, a reality created by the invasion of the Kremlin's regime. Stressing the need to ensure there is no more sense of impunity for war crimes against civilians and gender-based violence in war and aggression, she called for the creation of mechanisms for monitoring and documenting war crimes. National and international courts must commit to launch and finalize the investigations. To every soldier acting in Ukraine, she said: “The world is watching and recording. Every unlawful act will be prosecuted. There will be no expiry date for their crimes.” She expressed hope that, when the Commission meets next time, it will not have to discuss any ecological catastrophe caused by the seizure of a nuclear power plant.

...