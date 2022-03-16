Note: A complete summary of today's meetings of the Commission on the Status of Women will be made available after their conclusion.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), noting the Russian Federation’s recent bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, spotlighted the suffering of women and girls in Ukraine, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Afghanistan and under other oppressive regimes elsewhere in the world. She stressed the need to document their stories and demand their equality as “these are our sisters — their status is our status”. Turning to the climate crisis, she said that the same is a gendered, sexist crisis that disproportionately hurts women, girls and gender‑diverse people. Women and girls comprise the majority of the population in coastal communities — the regions most under threat from climate change — and are more likely to experience poverty and food insecurity, are responsible for obtaining increasingly scarce natural resources and are more likely to lose access to education, economic opportunities and reproductive-health services. There can be no climate solution without women and girls, she urged, calling on the Commission to give them the tools, leverage and positions of power “that will save us all”. For its part, the United States is linking its climate and gender‑equality strategies, and she added that “we do not work on one without the other”.

COLLINS NZOVU, Minister for Green Economy and Environment of Zambia , associating himself with the Group of 77 and the African Group, said his Government considers women and men to be equal partners in the country’s development. Nevertheless, women’s status has remained low due to imbalances in power relations and the patriarchal nature of Zambian society. Against that backdrop, he outlined a range of legislative and policy measures aimed at promoting gender equality, including a 2015 Gender Equity and Equality Act. The Government also revised its national gender policy to incorporate such issues as climate change, he said, adding: “We can all attest to disproportionate impact of climate change on women and girls’ livelihoods and its potential to worsen existing gender inequalities.” Zambia prioritizes environmental sustainability and inclusiveness in its development agenda, as well as its climate change mitigation policies, and it created a Climate Change Gender Action Plan, he said.

SHIREEN MAZARI, Minister for Human Rights of Pakistan , said that the protection of women’s rights is a key pillar of her country’s paradigm. Pakistan combats all forms of discrimination against women and girls and is committed to fulfil its international obligations in climate action, disaster risk reduction and sustainable development. In addition, her country places emphasis on Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality, empowering women in all spheres. It also enacted legislation to protect women against domestic violence and adopted a national action plan to improve the working conditions for women. Its social protection services provide universal health coverage and microfinancing to women. Pakistan is also focusing on reforestation and adopted its first gender action plan in the field of climate change. The illegal occupation of Kashmir by India has negatively affected the rights of women and children there, she said, also warning against the rising tide of islamophobia in the West, which must be dealt with by the world community.

ELENA BONETTI, Minister for Equal Opportunities and Family of Italy , associating herself with the European Union, voiced solidarity with women and girls living in conflict situations, such as Ukraine. She called for a global commitment to women focused on solid and well-articulated institutions, as well as the introduction of gender perspectives across all forums and sectors. Unfortunately, such an approach is not yet sufficiently widespread due to a lack of methodologies for the collection and analysis of sex-disaggregated statistical data on the correlation between gender and climate, environment and disaster risk reduction. “This minimal knowledge translates into a failure to recognize women's potential to cope with vulnerabilities [and] to respond resiliently to environmental dynamics,” she said, calling for an all-of-Government approach to reversing that trend at all levels, and describing Italy’s National Strategy for Gender Equality and its National Recovery and Resilience Plan as positive examples.

SIGNE RIISALO, Minister for Social Protection of Estonia , aligning herself with the European Union, highlighted the distinct effects of climate change and COVID-19, among other global challenges, on girls and women. It was of great importance to ensure that women and girls are equally and meaningfully represented in decision-making. Noting that her Government is gender-balanced and led by a female Prime Minister for the first time in history, she stressed that ending gender-based violence, tackling gender stereotypes, decreasing gender pay gap and segregation continue to be the top priorities of her country. “Mainstreaming gender equality has to gain further importance at the core of all policy fields, including climate change,” she said. Innovative policy measures, including finding new methods to encourage girls to take an interest in information and communications technology (ICT), are needed in order to overcome the gender digital divide. The women, peace and security agenda is more relevant than ever, she added, pointing to women in Ukraine who are organizing to support others and joining the territorial defence units to protect their homes from the invasion. “These women deserve our praise and support,” she said.

NAREK MKRTCHYAN, Minister for Labour and Social Affairs of Armenia , said that her country has institutionalized gender‑equality policy at the national, regional and community levels. The Council on Women’s Affairs of the Republic of Armenia is committed to ensuring the equal participation of women and men in political and socioeconomic processes. Armenia has also undertaken reforms to ensure equal access of women to economic resources. The implementation of gender‑sensitive budgeting is aimed at ensuring a balanced distribution of resources and opportunities to protect the right to development of the most vulnerable groups. The war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno‑Karabakh between September and November 2020 caused a massive displacement from Nagorno‑Karabakh to Armenia, resulting in a humanitarian crisis. Consequently, many programmes in the field of women’s human rights have been revised and reoriented. The five-year Action Plan of the Government for 2021-2026 envisages the expansion of sustainable cooperation mechanisms for the activities of the Women's Resource Centres. Furthermore, active cooperation with civil society and non-governmental organizations has been initiated in the fields of environmental and disaster risk management.

ELIZABETH GOMEZ ALCORTA, Minister for Women, Genders and Diversity of Argentina , said climate change is a global problem affecting poorer countries with less capacity to handle disasters. Differentiated climate change effects are clear, rooted in, among other things, women’s limited access to resources. Rural women are especially vulnerable as they face a range of inequalities, from entering the work force to carrying the burden of family care. Achieving gender empowerment calls for implementing policies intended to dismantle these inequalities with a view to achieving sustainable development and climate justice. Taking this approach will affect change, she said, emphasizing that Argentina is focused on building “societies of care”. In this vein, two new bills were recently introduced to propose creating a comprehensive care system and providing equal parental leave. Pointing to other efforts, she said an inter-ministerial round table also helps to strengthen the provision of care by the State, and a project is currently reaching domestic workers. These existing inequalities affect women and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) persons around the world, she said, pledging Argentina’s commitment to work together to overcome these challenges.

BERNARDA ORDÓÑEZ MOSCOSO, Minister for Justice, Human Rights and Culture of Ecuador , said hers was a country of diversity, and the Government had set a range of priorities that focus on the rights and equality of women and girls. Highlighting several initiatives, she said efforts are under way to recognize the ancestral knowledge of indigenous and rural women through actions supporting their entry into the market and providing assistance for agricultural capacity‑building. Sustainable development efforts are also ongoing, with support to assist bio‑enterprises and a green economy, in line with the provisions of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In terms of addressing other concerns, she said efforts are aimed at eradicating gender-based violence in each of Ecuador’s territories. In addition, the new Agenda for Equality reaches indigenous women, those in rural communities and others in similarly vulnerable groups. Ecuador is one of the first nations to adopt a policy for a circular resilient economy focused on zero emissions. Indigenous women are showing their leadership and have direct contact with the State, she said, adding that: “We will not rest until we guarantee the rights of all women and girls.”

GATIS EGLĪTIS, Minister for Welfare of Latvia , called on the international community to be united in support to Ukrainian women, girls and children and to support that country in joining the European family. On a national level, his country, according to the World Economic Forum, consistently ranks amongst the top 20 countries globally in terms of gender equality. In Latvia, the proportion of women among doctoral graduates is 54 per cent, with 52 per cent of researchers being women. More than 60 per cent of women are employed in science and technology. Latvia’s national gender equality policy focuses on equal rights and opportunities in the labour market and education, prevention of domestic violence and gender-based violence, and strengthening gender mainstreaming in sectoral policies. In addition, men and boys have an important role and responsibility to that end, including through promoting men’s participation in family life and care work. He also noted measures taken by his country to eliminate domestic violence against women, including a social rehabilitation course imposed on the perpetrator to reduce violent behaviour.

OGERTA MANASTIRLIU, Minister for Health and Social Protection of Albania , said that the world is witnessing, in Ukraine, one of the most severe humanitarian crises since the Second World War as millions of women and children are “forced to leave everything behind to flee the insanity of war”. Contemporary challenges, such as the global health pandemic, conflict and climate change, mostly affect women, and to have sustainable solutions to these growing crises, women must have increased participation in decision-making. In Albania, 70 per cent of Government ministers are women. However, barriers still exist in the country — like other Western Balkan States — such as the lack of gender-disaggregated data and the increased burden placed on women by unpaid domestic care work. For its part, the Government works to provide women with education, occupational training, employment services, health care, affordable housing and social services. She also noted Government efforts to mainstream gender in policies focused on climate change and the environment, emphasizing that gender-responsible budgeting is essential for both gender and fiscal justice.

TRINE BRAMSEN, Minister for Equal Opportunities of Denmark , expressed her country’s strong solidarity with the women in Ukraine who were fighting for their lives. “I do not want my daughter to grow up in a world with violence and sexual abuse against women,” she stressed, adding that she was not only speaking on behalf of her little daughter, but for all girls in the world. Further, she pointed out that girls and women are often killed just because they are girls and women; many are denied education or access to family planning. Every girl and woman in the world should have a life of independence with the right to live and make their own decisions. “We can only change the culture if we change the structures,” she stressed, underscoring that changing the structures calls for political actions. To that end, her Government has decided to change its legislation so that sex without consent is rape. That is an important signal because it underlines the importance of women in the whole society.

She then turned the floor over to a youth delegate, who said that, as a young woman, she wanted the freedom to fulfil her potential and purpose in the world, and she wanted that freedom for all women across the globe. She went on to describe her friends around the world, including a friend in Africa who was fighting for the right to pick her own partner and her friend in Ukraine who was fighting for the right to live in a democracy. Young women were the driving forces of the future. Therefore, female empowerment must be ensured today in order to ensure a sustainable tomorrow. She called upon the international community to invest in young female leaders and work together across genders and generations, adding: “We, the young women, we will take our seats at the table.”

MARIE THÉRÈSE ABENA ONDOA, Minister for Women’s Empowerment and the Family of Cameroon , outlining national policy on gender equality, said her country is implementing Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security and its related resolutions, with a training manual for women mediators for peace having been developed and about 1,000 women mediators completing training. Going forward, it is necessary to strengthen legislation to foster social protection and inclusion, adopt quotas for women to improve their participation in decision‑making nationally and locally, and put in place policies and programmes for the economic empowerment of women. She called for a return to peace in Cameroon, which hosts many refugees from the Central African Republic.

CELINA LEZCANO, Minister for Women of Paraguay , said that the ministry, exercises leadership in public policies aimed at advancing gender equality. Paraguay has adopted a national care policy and designed the first national action plan to create an institutional governance scheme. The National Plan for the Reduction of Poverty and the National Plan for Indigenous Peoples have incorporated the economic empowerment of women as their objectives. Stressing the need for greater investment in the creation of gender mechanisms, she called for broad participation of rural and indigenous women in leading environmental policies and designing and executing projects that seek to link gender equality, climate change, clean energy and natural disaster risks.

MARCI IEN, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada , underlined that women and girls shoulder a disproportionate share of unpaid care and domestic work responsibilities and are often the first to feel the impacts of climate change. Resource scarcity and climate emergencies also intersect with sexual and gender-based violence, endangering the full realization of human rights and health. Her Government is committed to taking a gender-responsive approach to climate and biodiversity policy at both the domestic and international levels. The national climate plan includes First Nations, Métis and Inuit women in climate and biodiversity policy, as indigenous women have a unique and important role. She further cited a $5.3 billion commitment to financing international climate initiatives in which at least 80 per cent of projects integrate gender equality considerations. As the transition to a net-zero economy creates new industries, markets and jobs, women and girls will need the tools to play an active part particularly in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sector. Canada is investing in a workforce that is agile, resilient and equipped with the skills to deliver on that ambition.

IVAN LIMA MAGNE, Minister for Justice and Institutional Transparency of Bolivia , said the Commission has worked very hard to complement the work of States to guarantee a fuller life to women. While much has been done, more remains to be addressed. Violence against women and girls must be eradicated. Bolivia works to address this through public policies and law to ensure that women have violence-free lives, including such comprehensive legislation adopted to eliminate violence against women, teenagers and girls. Turning to the needs of indigenous women, he called for targeted programmes to address the challenges they face. In terms of protecting the environment, he said women and men together must fight for Mother Earth with common and differentiated responsibilities. In addition, the voices of indigenous women must be heard, including in such multilateral forums as this Commission, he said, adding that this is a right that must be ensured. Highlighting other national efforts, he said that all cases of femicide are currently being reviewed in Bolivia, with a view to protecting female rights.

KAOUTHAR KRIKOU, Minister for National Solidarity, Family and Status of Women of Algeria , highlighted a range of achievements, from legislation to projects tailored to ensure respect for the rights of women and girls. Laws and policies have been adopted to, among other things, combat climate change and mitigate risks, while recognizing the role women play in these activities. Ministries for water, waste management and other related sectors have been making strides in these areas. In addition, national agencies related to economic development are partnering with civil society organizations to encourage green practices, including in the agricultural sector. Algeria supports such livelihoods as beekeeping and other entrepreneurial and agricultural work, with projects that focus on giving women the opportunities they need to strive. Other areas for action include focusing on women working in their homes, she said, emphasizing that national development can only be achieved with the full participation of women at all levels, without leaving anyone behind.

AMONGI BETTY ONGOM, Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development of Uganda , said the effective governance of climate change, environmental and disaster risks is not adequate unless it integrates Sustainable Development Goal 5, providing women and girls with equal rights will fuel sustainable economies and benefit societies and humanity at large. Uganda implements international, regional and such national frameworks as the Enhanced Gender Action Plan alongside gender-responsive policies and programmes for environmental conservation, protection and rehabilitation. The Uganda Vision 2040 plan calls for the development of appropriate adaptation and mitigation strategies and identifies sustainable land use and management. Having adopted a range of laws, guidelines, strategies and policies on the environment, Uganda supports gender mainstreaming across many sectors, including through climate-smart agricultural efforts and agri-business advisory services to improve farmers’ productivity. Women have been at the forefront of adapting to the new climate conditions in an effort of producing food in their households through adaption measures. As climate change continues to have a greater impact on those who are more reliant on natural resources to support their livelihoods, she said women, girls and vulnerable groups must play a leadership role.

DEBORAH STEDMAN-SCOTT, Minister for Women of the United Kingdom , condemning the Russian Federation’s unprovoked, premeditated attack on Ukraine, stressed that this situation should concern all in the Commission. This “war of choice” will set back human rights and gender equality and will disproportionately affect women and girls, who comprise the majority of refugees and are more exposed to the risk of violence. In that regard, the United Kingdom launched new funding, on International Women’s Day, for women’s rights organizations and civil society actors seeking to help women both inside and displaced outside of Ukraine. Further, the Government is committed to advancing gender equality and social inclusion in climate action and finance. As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, States have the responsibility to support women’s needs in recovering their health, economic situation and well-being. She went on to detail Government efforts to promote pay transparency, increase support for women entrepreneurs and facilitate women’s entry into science, technology, engineering and math careers.

SITHEMBISO NYONI, Minister for Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Zimbabwe , aligning herself with the African Group, pointed out that COVID-19 exposed the extent of gender inequality through its disproportionate impact on women, children, the elderly, youths and those living with disabilities. These same individuals are also vulnerable to the effects of climate change and natural disasters, as they are more reliant on natural resources for food, income and energy. Like other countries in Southern Africa, Zimbabwe is particularly vulnerable to severe, recurrent droughts, floods, cyclones and other natural calamities. The cumulative effects of these and other challenges — like the HIV/AIDS pandemic, sporadic crop pests and animal disease outbreaks — have been enormous, exacerbating gender inequality and presenting major barriers to equitable, sustainable development. Against that backdrop, the Government has prioritized achieving gender equality by incorporating gender perspectives in all national endeavours.

KALPANA DEVI KOONJOO-SHAH, Minister for Gender Equality and Family Welfare of Mauritius , stressed that climate change was not gender neutral. Women around the world will suffer more from the intersection of climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty. She called special attention to the impact of climate change on women in small island developing States who depend on natural resources for their livelihoods. Recalling the two cyclones that recently significantly damaged the infrastructure in her country, she said that the Government is incorporating gender mainstreaming in its climate change adaptation and mitigation policies, including the launch of the National Gender policy for the period 2022‑2030. A pool of women leaders has been trained to conduct awareness‑raising activities and rainwater‑harvesting systems have been introduced in its Women Empowerment Centres. Mauritius has also partnered with the European Union through the SWITCH African Green Project to empower its fisherwomen with the necessary capacity and skills to adopt a more sustainable livelihood by starting up their own green projects. Further, her Government plans to hold national consultations with women entrepreneurs to identify challenges within the economic sectors and come up with gender sensitive policies that would respond to the prevailing structural barriers.

MARIA INÉS CASTILLO LÓPEZ, Minister for Social Development of Panama , highlighted the gender approach as a key tool for the development of social policies, specifically through the national development strategy, which targets the 300 districts facing the greatest multidimensional poverty. As one of the three carbon-negative countries in the world, Panama is committed to including gender considerations in environmental management and climate action, and to ensuring the empowerment and participation of women in the design of all climate‑related tools. In September 2021, Panama started mainstreaming gender into the climate agenda, through the approval of a national plan for gender and climate change. Panama has adopted a vulnerability index for climate change and recently the legislature passed a law that recognizes the rights of nature and related State obligations.

NASSÉNÉBA TOURE, Minister for Women, Family and Children of C ô te d’Ivoire , said that public policies in favour of gender equality have made it possible for her country to achieve socioeconomic progress. Women represent 70 per cent of the agricultural workforce and produce 90 per cent of the country’s food. This is considered in the development of climate and environmental policies, programmes and projects, including the advocacy campaigns to improve women’s access to land. Various policies and strategies have been adopted to implement climate risk mitigation measures with 1.2 million beneficiaries, 50 per cent of whom are women, by 2030. They also support the climate-resilient agropastoral and fisheries sectors with 975,000 beneficiaries, half of whom are women, and enable the restoration of degraded lands and forests, involving women and the local communities.

DIVA GUZMÁN, Minister for the People's Power for Women and Gender Equality of Venezuela , commending civil society groups and States for advancing women’s rights, said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of women and girls, from psychological effects to increased violence against them. Amid this complex reality, Venezuela denounces the negative impact of the illegal, immoral use of economic blockades against countries of the global South. These measures also negatively affect women and girls and constitute a crime against humanity. The planet and humanity can only be protected through sustainable practices and not through capitalism. Women must be included in all aspects of agricultural production and related scientific areas, she said, adding that their inclusion contributes to food sovereignty. In most countries, levels of women’s activities in many areas of life have fallen during the pandemic, whereas Venezuela has seen an increase in their participation, thus breaking the impact of the current economic blockade. Venezuela adopted gender-sensitive policies to support entrepreneurs, including through a bank for women. Venezuela is also implementing a new reform to ensure women live lives free of violence, she said, adding that efforts are also under way to ensure their access to justice.

SMRITI IRANI, Minister for Women and Child Development of India , noted that women's agency and leadership plays a key role in the realization of her country’s “atmanirbhar bharat”, which means “self-reliance”. Citing national statistics illustrating the improvement of women in all sectors, she also noted that 71 per cent of women are literate today as compared to 55 per cent 15 years ago, with more girls than boys enrolled for higher education. The gross enrolment ratio for girls has significantly increased, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines. Further, over 1.45 million Indian women now serve as elected representatives in local self-governance bodies. Among other initiatives, there are now a number of provisions incorporated in the recently enacted labour codes to create an enabling work atmosphere for female workers and ensure equal pay for equal work. The Government has also introduced provisions allowing female participation in non-conventional sectors, such as underground mining, the Air Force and police forces, among others. The practice of Triple Talaq has been made illegal, enabling women to go to hajj without male guardian. As well, there are now 704 One Stop Centres to extend various supports to women facing domestic violence or distress and the Maternity Benefit Act has been amended to increase paid maternity leave, benefiting 26 million women.

ARIUNZAYA AYUSH ( Mongolia ) said that, in her country, women make up 63.7 per cent of the outside labour force population, yet spend 2.7 times more time on housework compared to men. That situation was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, women’s unpaid housework and childcare has had a negative impact on their participation in the labour market. In that regard, her country aims to increase women’s labour force participation rate to 60 per cent by 2025 and 65 per cent by 2030. Policy measures towards that end include addressing the shortage of pre-school education facilities and developing childcare services in order to support women's employment. Mongolia has revised the Labor Law, which prohibits sexual harassment in employment and employment relationships. It is also developing and implementing the Women's Employment Support Program, which will support women and caregivers at home with childcare services and short-term courses to improve their skills and to re-enter the labour market. Stressing that her country will continue to make persistent efforts to increase women's participation in decision-making and in major economic projects, she noted that ensuring gender equality is also about men. In that regard, balancing gender equality must be done for both men and women.

NDEYE SALY DIOP DIENG, Minister for Women, Family and Gender of Senegal , endorsing the statements delivered on behalf of the African Group and the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said the harmful impact of climate change — from droughts to the deterioration of living conditions — clearly affects woman and girls. They lack access to land, financing and other key resources, which requires a gender-responsive approach to shaping policies and activities aimed at bolstering green economies. Senegal’s plan aims at tackling climate change while promoting gender equality, including the appointment of a national gender and climate focal point in connection with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Other efforts include training programmes and capacity-building projects, she said, adding that much remains to be done, especially in the post‑pandemic recovery period. Calling for solidarity among all stakeholders, she underlined the need for more sustained technical and financial cooperation to improve women’s access to technological resources, land and related activities to mitigate climate change. Actions must advance these goals to build a sustainable future, with the key being the strengthening of the resilience of women and girls, she said, reiterating Senegal’s commitment to ensure this occurs.

DAMARES ALVES, Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights of Brazil , detailed a series of Government measures to address women’s needs, including national campaigns to prevent violence against women and abolish indigenous practices that violate women’s rights. Twenty-three new integrated care centres for women who are the victims of violence have been constructed, which combine shelter and social-assistance services. Further, women’s participation has been expanded in all levels of society, the Government currently has a record number of women in high-ranking positions and national campaigns encourage women’s participation in elections. Noting that Brazil also supports international initiatives that contribute to women’s empowerment, she called on the international community to take care of those fleeing war and hunger and respect humanitarian corridors. She also expressed concern over the murder of Christian women around the world, underscoring the unacceptability of women being killed because of their faith as religious freedom is an inalienable right.

GISELE NDAYA LUSEBA, Minister for Gender, Family and Children of the Democratic Republic of the Congo , aligning herself with the African Group, noted that domestic legislation and executive policies aim to improve the status of Congolese women. National priorities include eliminating poverty, providing social protection, combating violence against women, increasing women’s participation in decision-making and protecting the environment. However, while progress has been made, difficulties remain substantial in the quest for gender equality, and this trend is reflected across the world. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has both revealed the size of and exacerbated the gap between women and men, particularly with regards to violence and poverty, which are major obstacles to gender equality. She also pointed out that globalization has created new challenges in this area, such as the trafficking of women and girls, the changing nature of armed conflict, the growing gap between nations and the detachment of macroeconomic policies from concern for women and children.

MARIAM BINT ALI BIN NASSER AL-MISNAD, Minister for Social Development and the Family of Qatar , commended the choice of this year’s theme as tackling climate change has never been more important. The COVID-19 created challenges in relation to Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality. Qatar has developed several national instruments for women’s rights, including a national vision for 2030 aimed at increasing the participation of women in the labour force, education, economic and political life. In her country, women comprise 57 per cent of the labour force, higher than the global average. Also 72 per cent of graduates in the fields of law, engineering and communications are women. The Government also decided to support part-time work of women to allow them to take care of their families without undermining their careers. Qatar now has three women ministers, respectively for education, social development and health, she said, also calling for greater participation of women in the climate agenda.

BRONTO SOMOHARDJO, Minister for Home Affairs of Suriname , noted that the response to challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, requires intensified cooperation and promotion of a proactive approach, as well as gender-responsive policies at all levels, with the inclusion of women, as agents of change in all recovery efforts. Noting that his country has been challenged with financial and economic deficiencies, including a high debt burden as a result of COVID-19, he highlighted several policy measures and initiatives taken on the national level towards the advancement of women’s rights. Such efforts include strengthening partnerships with United Nations agencies, the private sector and civil society organizations, including a referral pathway and publication of information on available gender-based violence services through video and radio broadcasting and posters nationwide. His country has also established a reporting unit for sexual harassment in the workplace and taken legislative measures, including the adoption of the Family Labour Protection Act.

FAUSTINA FERNANDES INGLES DE ALMEIDA ALVES DE SOUSA, Minister for Social Action, Family and Advancement of Women of Angola , aligning with the statements delivered on behalf of the African Group, Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), said the challenges are clear. For its part, Angola has adopted a gender-sensitive budget alongside a national policy for gender equality and equity, and national strategies for climate and for biodiversity. The African continent is the region contributing least to climate change, but remains the most vulnerable to its effects, with recurring disasters threatening the full realization of rights to life, dignity and development. Angola’s agricultural sector, which is highly exposed to climate change, contributes about 6.3 per cent of the national gross domestic product (GDP), in which women represent 60.9 per cent of employees. Because poverty, inequality and climate change are intrinsically linked, the Government of Angola has adopted mechanisms and methodologies of action to reduce environmental effects on the lives of women and girls. Despite women being disproportionately affected by climate change, they can play a crucial role in adapting and mitigating effects of this crisis, having demonstrated practical knowledge, sustainable solutions and resilience to climate change, she said.

ANTONIA ORELLANA GUARELLO, Minister for Women and Gender Equality of Chile , noting that she is the first woman to serve in her current ministerial position, said her country has taken a range of steps to address concerns related to women, girls and climate change. Indeed, climate change consequences continue to impact living conditions in Chile, she said, pointing to such examples as droughts that have led to declaring climate catastrophes in some regions. Girls must work for hours to carry water to their homes, and women must handle the care of their families under these conditions. Chile has been increasingly exposed to related risks and consequences. A green economy must be pursued along with a better understanding of the differentiated impact of climate change on men and women, she said, noting efforts to improve data collection to better respond to such challenges. Emphasizing that indigenous women must also be included in these and other efforts, she said Chile continues to give priority to its related policies in this regard.

MARGARET KOBIA, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes of Kenya , said climate change response is a priority for her country, which has instilled a robust architecture to fight that phenomenon, allocating $2 billion to its response strategy. Kenya is also among the first African countries to mainstream gender. Its Constitution guarantees the rights of women. The 2016 national action plan was spearheaded by a women Cabinet Secretary. Given that women account for 75 per cent of the workforce in agriculture, their participation is critical for food and nutrition security. She reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to putting gender equality at the centre of climate and disaster-risk-reduction solutions.

FATOU KINTEH, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Welfare of the Gambia , said that the Government has recognized climate change and natural disaster as complex, global phenomena that require a common solution. Climate change poses a fundamental threat to countries, peoples and livelihoods, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and negatively impacts national development and poverty-reduction efforts. Against that backdrop, the Government has established a long-term strategy to address climate change and greenhouse-gas emissions, which includes efforts towards water sanitation, mitigating solid and liquid waste and creating smart fishing infrastructure to protect the fragile marine ecosystem. She went on to point out that — as natural disasters affect men, women and children differently — the Government has worked to build individuals’ capacity to respond to disaster risks while accounting for gender issues.

ADJOVI LOLONGNO APEDOH-ANAKOMA, Minister for Social Action, Advancement of Women and Literacy of Togo , aligning herself with the African Group and the Group of 77, pointed out that climate change, coupled with the current health crisis, has been felt disproportionately by women and girls. As such, the Government has reoriented its development-planning and economic governance efforts towards resilient development to combat this phenomenon. Various measures have been implemented — particularly in the energy, transportation, forestry and agricultural sectors — while ensuring the participation of women and girls in the process. Further, Togo is party to several international climate instruments, and at the national level, it has adopted domestic legislation in line with its commitments to regulate the management of the environment and natural resources in a participatory, inclusive manner. She also said that the Government works to strengthen women’s leadership in managing such resources, including in the areas of fishing, aquaculture, agriculture and disaster risk reduction.

