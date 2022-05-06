Activities of Secretary-General in Russian Federation, 25-26 April

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres flew from Ankara, Turkey, to Moscow, Russian Federation, on Monday, 25 April.

The Secretary-General first held a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday morning with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking to the press during a joint stakeout, after meeting with the Foreign Minister, the Secretary-General reiterated his deep conviction that the sooner we end this war, the better — for the people of Ukraine, for the people of the Russian Federation, and those far beyond.

He warned that today, across the Donbas, a violent battle is under way with tremendous death and destruction. He expressed his concern about the repeated reports of violations of international humanitarian and human rights law and possible war crimes, which require independent investigation for effective accountability.

Mr. Guterres said that we urgently need humanitarian corridors that are truly safe and effective and that are respected by all to evacuate civilians and deliver much-needed assistance. To that end, he has proposed the establishment of a Humanitarian Contact Group, bringing together the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the United Nations, to look for opportunities for the opening of safe corridors, with local cessations of hostilities, and to guarantee that they are actually effective.

The Secretary-General said that the United Nations is ready to fully mobilize its human and logistical resources to help save lives in Mariupol.

He said his proposal is for a coordinated work of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the Ukrainian and Russian Federation forces to enable the safe evacuation of those civilians who want to leave, both inside the Azovstal plant and in the city, in any direction they choose, and to deliver the humanitarian aid required.

Following the press encounter, the Foreign Minister hosted the Secretary-General and his delegation for a working luncheon.

Later in the day, the Secretary-General was received by Russian President, Vladimir Putin for a tête-a-tête meeting.

The Secretary-General departed Moscow in the afternoon of 26 April for Rzeszów, Poland, from where was going to travel to Ukraine.