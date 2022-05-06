Activities of Secretary-General in Turkey, 25 April

On Monday, 25 April, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Ankara from New York.

Upon arrival, he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In his meeting with the Turkish President, the Secretary-General expressed his support for Turkey’s ongoing diplomatic efforts in relation to the war in Ukraine.

He and President Erdoğan reaffirmed that their common objective was to end the war as soon as possible and to create conditions to end the suffering of civilians. They stressed the urgent need for effective access through humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and deliver much-needed assistance to impacted communities. The President and the Secretary-General agreed to stay in contact to follow up on ongoing initiatives.

They also discussed the impact of the war in Ukraine on regional and global issues, including energy, food and finance.

The Secretary-General then departed to Moscow.