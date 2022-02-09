Activities of Secretary-General in China, 3–6 February

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Beijing from New York on Thursday evening, 3 February. He was received by the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Siddharth Chatterjee.

Following his arrival, the Secretary-General and his delegation were tested for COVID-19 at the hotel.

On Friday, 4 February, at 1 p.m. he held a virtual meeting with the United Nations country team from his hotel. The meeting was followed by an interview with China Central Television.

In the early evening he met with the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, at the Intercontinental Hotel. This was followed by statements to camera, which were distributed to media. (See Press Release SG/SM/21131.)

He then attended the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games, where his video message to the Winter Olympics 2022 was aired. (See Press Release SG/SM/21132.)

The next day, the Secretary-General attended the official lunch for Heads of State and Government hosted by the Government of China at the Great Hall of the People.

Following the lunch, he had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Mongolia, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

In the early evening, the Secretary-General met with President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, as well as with State Councilor Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House.

At 3 a.m., the Secretary-General departed Beijing for New York where he arrived on Sunday afternoon, 6 February.