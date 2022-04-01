Secretary-General, Hailing Nationwide Truce in Yemen, Stresses Regional, International Support Will Remain Critical to Its Success

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I commend the Government of Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis for agreeing on a two-month truce in Yemen, including cross-border attacks. I urge all parties to make the necessary arrangements to support the successful implementation of the truce, and to operationalize cooperation mechanisms without delay. I thank my Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, and his team for their tireless efforts in their pursuit of this agreement.

The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders. They also agreed for fuel ships to enter into Hudaydah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sana’a airport to predetermined destinations in the region. They further agreed to meet under the auspices of my Special Envoy to open roads in Taiz and other governorates in Yemen. The truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties.

This truce, which has the possibility of renewal, coincides with the start of the holy month of Ramadan. It opens the door to addressing Yemen’s urgent humanitarian and economic needs and creates a genuine opportunity to restart Yemen’s political process. This truce must be a first step to ending Yemen’s devastating war.

A halt to the fighting, coupled with the entry of fuel ships, and the easing of restrictions on the movement of people and goods in, out and within the country, will contribute to building trust and creating a conducive environment to resume negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

I urge the parties to build on this opportunity by cooperating in good faith and without preconditions with my Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, in his efforts to resume an inclusive and comprehensive Yemeni political process. The ultimate aim must be a negotiated political settlement which addresses the legitimate concerns and aspirations of all Yemenis.

And I thank all regional and international actors, including the members of the Security Council, for their continued support to the United Nations’ efforts to secure this agreement. Regional and international support will remain critical for the successful implementation of the truce.

For more than seven years, war has devastated the lives of millions of Yemeni women, children and men. It is difficult to imagine the extent of their suffering, which has mainly taken place far from the media spotlight. The war has fuelled one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, brought State institutions to the verge of collapse, reversed human development by two decades and threatened regional peace and security.

Today must be the start of a better future for the people of Yemen.