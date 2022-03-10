We Must Harness Greater Creativity, Determination to Pursue Dialogue in Resolving Conflict, Secretary-General Tells Istanbul Conference on Mediation

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the eighth Istanbul Conference on Mediation, in Antalya, Turkey, today:

I am pleased to send my greetings to this eighth Istanbul Conference on Mediation.

In recent weeks, some of our fundamental assumptions about the international peace and security architecture have been shaken to the core by the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine. From Ukraine to Ethiopia, from Syria to Myanmar and Yemen, the unbearable suffering caused by armed violence compels us to do all we can to silence the guns and stop the killing.

We must find better ways to engage our collective mediation efforts in service of the Charter’s central principle of the pacific settlement of disputes, using the many regional and other mechanisms available to us. Yet, geopolitical divides and the regionalization and fragmentation of conflicts are hindering efforts to find peace.

New technologies are placing the ability to disrupt global stability in the hands of far more actors. The climate crisis is exacerbating fault lines and vulnerabilities, fuelling the cycle of violence and escalating humanitarian crises. And emerging domains of potential conflict, such as the malicious use of cyberspace, highlight gaps in our governance structures.

We must respond to these dynamics by harnessing increased creativity and determination to find opportunities to resolve conflict through dialogue and mediation. For example, addressing shared climate concerns can lead to collective action and confidence-building against a common foe.

My report on Our Common Agenda contains an urgent call for a New Agenda for Peace. This includes investing in prevention; strengthening regional capacities; and of course, ensuring women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peace processes.

We will continue to work with our partners — Member States, regional organizations and civil society. But, success in mediation hinges on international support and political unity. At this critical moment, let us come together politically in support of the peaceful resolution of conflicts everywhere. Thank you.