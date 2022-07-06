Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack against Peacekeepers in Mali

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns yesterday’s improvised explosive device/mine attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), in which two Egyptian peacekeepers were killed and nine others were injured. The attack took place approximately 62 kilometres north-east of Gao, in northern Mali.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Egypt, whose soldiers continue to pay the highest price in the service of peace in Mali. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

He calls on the transitional authorities in Mali to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack and swiftly bringing them to justice.

The Secretary-General pays tribute to MINUSMA peacekeepers who, with exemplary determination and courage, continue to implement their mandate in extremely challenging circumstances in support of the people of Mali.