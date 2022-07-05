‘Stand with, Support Ukraine through These Dark Days — and Build Anew’, Says Secretary-General in Remarks to Recovery Conference

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held in Lugano, Switzerland, 4-5 July:

I thank the Governments of Switzerland and Ukraine for hosting this Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has taken thousands of lives and forcibly displaced millions of people. Millions of Ukrainians have lost their livelihoods — and 90 per cent are at risk of falling into poverty. The damage and devastation to homes, schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure will take years to rebuild.

Working closely with the Ukrainian Government and over 300 local civil society partners and international non-governmental organizations, the United Nations is reaching almost 9 million people with essential and life-saving assistance. We aim to reach millions more in the coming months.

We are also working with the Government of Ukraine to tackle the insidious threat of unexploded ordnance, landmines and cluster munitions. And we are preparing the groundwork for the reconstruction and repair of critical infrastructure. This is a long road, but it must start now.

The United Nations is committed to supporting the Government of Ukraine to save lives, strengthen relief efforts, advance Ukraine’s recovery and development plan, and protect hard-won gains towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

This is our common obligation. Together, let us stand with and support the people of Ukraine through these dark days — and build anew.