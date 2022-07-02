Print
Press Release
SG/SM/21360
2 July 2022

Secretary-General Expresses Concern following Demonstrations in Libya

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with concern the demonstrations that were held in several cities in Libya, including Tripoli, Tobruk and Benghazi, on 1 July.

Recognizing the right to demonstrate peacefully, he calls on all protestors to avoid acts of violence and on the security forces to exercise utmost restraint.

The Secretary-General calls on all actors to refrain from any actions that could undermine stability.  The Secretary-General urges Libyan actors to come together to overcome the continued political deadlock, which is deepening divisions and negatively impacting the country’s economy.

The United Nations and the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, are available to provide good offices and mediation between parties to chart a way out of the political deadlock through the organization of elections based on a firm constitutional framework as soon as possible.  The recent meetings in Cairo and Geneva under United Nations auspices have achieved considerable progress, which should be built upon.

Libya
For information media. Not an official record.

Resources