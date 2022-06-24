Secretary-General’s International Day Message Highlights Role of Micro-, Small Businesses as Economic ‘Lifeblood’ in Communities across Globe

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on Micro-, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Day, observed on 27 June:

Micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises represent around 90 per cent of global businesses, more than 60 per cent of employment and half of gross domestic product (GDP) worldwide. They are the economic lifeblood of communities around the world.

But, they have also been disproportionately impacted by a host of challenges that are disrupting economies — from climate catastrophe to COVID-19 to the global fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The theme of this year’s Day, “Resilience and Rebuilding”, highlights the vital role of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises for a fair and sustainable recovery.

Strengthening small businesses helps fight poverty, create jobs and safeguard livelihoods, particularly for the working poor, women and youth. We must all do more to support these enterprises in building resilience to external shocks and pursuing sustainable business models.

On this International Day of Micro-, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, let us renew our commitment to leverage their full potential, rescue the Sustainable Development Goals and build a more prosperous and just world for all.