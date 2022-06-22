Secretary-General Conveys Condolences, Calls for Solidarity with Afghanistan, Following Deadly Earthquake in Country’s East

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I was saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life caused by the earthquake which struck Afghanistan earlier today local time, near the city of Khost. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed and injured, and this tragic toll might continue to rise.

My heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan who are already reeling from the impact of years of conflict, economic hardship and hunger. I convey my deep condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

The United Nations in Afghanistan is fully mobilized. Our teams are already on the ground assessing the needs and providing initial support.

We count on the international community to help support the hundreds of families hit by this latest disaster. Now is the time for solidarity.