Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Extremist Group Attacks in Mali

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is shocked and outraged by reports that at least 100 civilians have been killed in attacks reportedly perpetrated by extremist groups against several villages in the Bandiagara region, Central Mali, on 18 and 19 June. He is equally appalled by reports that dozens of civilians were also killed in other attacks by extremist groups in the region of Gao and by the high loss of life and livelihoods in other regions of the country as well, including in Ménaka, where tens of thousands of people have been displaced in recent weeks.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people of Mali. He condemns these attacks in the strongest terms and calls on the Malian authorities to swiftly investigate them and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Secretary-General calls on the Malian authorities to redouble their efforts to restore peace and stability to Mali, and reiterates the readiness of the United Nations and its Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to support these efforts.