Marking Public Service Day, Secretary-General Honours Women, Men Worldwide Working to Serving Communities, Building Better Future for All People

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for Public Service Day, observed on 23 June:

There is no higher calling than serving others. Each year on United Nations Public Service Day, we honour those women and men around the world who proudly dedicate their ideas, innovations and energies to serving their communities and humankind.

As this year’s theme reminds us, public servants are increasingly working shoulder-to-shoulder with a range of local and global partners to drive recovery and sustainable development in their communities.

From teaming up with the private sector on technological solutions to enhance public service delivery, to joining forces with civil society groups to better reflect a variety of voices across public policies, programmes and community responses, partnerships are critical to designing and delivering inclusive services.

As we mark this important day, let us celebrate not only the work of public servants worldwide, but their commitment to working in partnership to build a better future for all people.