Education Cannot Wait Campaign Vital for Ensuring 222 Million Children Have Access to School, Secretary-General Says in Message at Conference Launch

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the Education Cannot Wait Conference and Campaign Launch, today:

Around the world, 222 million children are having their education cruelly interrupted. Their dreams for the future are snatched away by conflicts, displacement and climate disasters.

In the face of these crises, the United Nations fund for education in emergencies — Education Cannot Wait — is standing with children across 40 countries.

We need Governments, businesses, foundations and individuals to support the vital work of Education Cannot Wait. And we need their ideas and innovations as we look ahead to September’s Transforming Education Summit.

Help us place education within reach of every child, everywhere. Help us keep 222 million dreams alive.