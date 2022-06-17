Secretary-General Notes Judgments by Special Tribunal for Lebanon in 2005 Beirut Attack

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the sentencing judgement delivered by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in which Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi were sentenced to life imprisonment for the crimes they committed in relation to the 14 February 2005 attack in Beirut which killed former Prime Minister of Lebanon Rafik Hariri and 21 others and injured 226 more.

Mr. Merhi and Mr. Oneissi remain at large.

The Secretary-General’s thoughts are with the victims of the 14 February attack and their families. He expresses his deep appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the judges and staff involved in this case throughout the years.

The Secretary-General notes the independence and impartiality of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon and calls upon all to respect the decision of the Tribunal.