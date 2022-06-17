Secretary-General Saddened by Passing of Yury Fedetov, Previously Director- General of United Nations Office at Vienna, Head of Drugs and Crime Office

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I was very saddened to learn of the passing of Yury Fedotov. I fondly recall Mr. Fedotov’s decade of service as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Throughout his tenure, Mr. Fedotov demonstrated great skill and sensitivity in helping Member States overcome differences and chart a path of shared progress on some of the most complex issues on the international agenda.

His insights and views as an active participant in my Senior Management Group were also greatly appreciated. I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Fedotov’s family and loved ones. His commitment and dedication to the United Nations made a profound difference and will be long remembered.