Yoga Helps Build ‘New Relationship with One Another, Planet’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Yoga, observed on 21 June:

The International Day of Yoga celebrates the restorative healing and inner peace provided by this ancient practice.

This year’s theme — Yoga for Humanity — reminds us how yoga is truly universal.

With roots in India, yoga is now practiced worldwide, giving people of all faiths and walks of life the tools and practices they need to enhance and balance their physical, spiritual and mental wellbeing.

For hundreds of millions of people worldwide, yoga has also been an essential lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing an important means of coping with the challenges of social isolation and stress.

And in a world beset by disaster and division, yoga’s values of mindfulness, balance, moderation and discipline are essential as we seek out a new relationship with one another and with our planet.

On this important day, let us be inspired by this timeless practice and its values.

Namaste!