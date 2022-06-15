Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack in Burkina Faso

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the appalling attack on the night of 11 June against the town of Seytenga, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, which resulted in the deaths of scores of civilians and the displacement of large numbers of people from their homes. The Secretary-General expresses his sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, as well as to the people of Burkina Faso.

The Secretary-General calls on the Burkinabè authorities to spare no effort in identifying and bringing the perpetrators of this attack to justice. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to support Burkina Faso in its efforts to end insecurity and foster social cohesion.