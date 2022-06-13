Secretary-General Praises High Commissioner’s Relentless Service to Human Rights

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I am deeply grateful to Michelle Bachelet for her relentless service to the United Nations as High Commissioner for Human Rights. From her earliest days in Chile with enormous personal sacrifice, she has been on the front lines of the human rights struggle all her life.

In all she has done, Michelle Bachelet lives and breathes human rights. She has moved the needle in an extremely challenging political context — and she has made a profound difference for people around the globe.

She continues to have my full support. I will always value her wisdom, strong voice and success in ensuring that human rights underpin the actions of the United Nations.