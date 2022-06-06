Secretary-General Welcomes Efforts towards Solution to Political Crisis in Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the efforts of the trilateral mechanism consisting of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS), African Union Commission and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Secretariat to facilitate a solution to the political crisis in the Sudan.

As Sudanese stakeholders prepare to engage in direct talks, he encourages them to participate in good faith and to continue to work towards establishing a conducive environment for a constructive dialogue in the interest of the Sudanese people.

The Secretary-General condemns all calls for violence and reiterates the importance of a peaceful atmosphere for the talks to be successful. He is also concerned about attempts to undermine the efforts of the trilateral mechanism and its envoys. The Secretary-General recalls that all forms of hate speech represent an attack on tolerance, undermine social cohesion and can lay the foundation for violence, setting back the cause of peace. He reaffirms his strong support for the work of UNITAMS, as it continues to support the Sudanese aspirations for democracy, peace and prosperity.