Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack against Stabilization Mission Convoy in Mali

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s improvised explosive device/mine attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), approximately 46 kilometres north of Douentza, central Mali. Two peacekeepers from Egypt were killed and another one was injured.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Egypt. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

He calls on the transitional authorities in Mali to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack, so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General pays tribute to the determination and the courage of peacekeepers, who continue to implement their mandates in extremely challenging circumstances in support of the people of Mali.