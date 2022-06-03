Marking 100 Days Since Russian Federation Invasion of Ukraine, Secretary-General Renews Call for Immediate Halt to Violence

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Today marks 100 days since the start of the 24 February Russian Federation invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has already taken thousands of lives, caused untold destruction, displaced millions of people, resulted in unacceptable violations of human rights and is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis — food, energy and finance — that is pummelling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies.

From the first days of the war, the United Nations has been there to support the people of Ukraine in dealing with the humanitarian impact of the conflict, while also drawing attention to the dangers and long-term implications of continued fighting and potential escalation of hostilities for the country, the wider region and the world.

As we mark this tragic day, I renew my call for an immediate halt to violence, for unfettered humanitarian access to all those in need, for safe evacuation of civilians trapped in areas of fighting and for urgent protection of civilians and respect for human rights in accordance with international norms.

The United Nations is committed to the humanitarian effort. But, as I have stressed from the beginning, resolving this conflict will require negotiations and dialogue. The sooner the parties engage in good-faith diplomatic efforts to end this war, the better for the sake of Ukraine, Russian Federation and the world. The United Nations stands ready to support all such efforts.