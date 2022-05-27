Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Killing by Extremist Armed Groups in Burkina Faso

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killing of some 50 people, reportedly by extremist armed groups, on 25 May in Madjoari, in the east of Burkina Faso. The despicable attack follows two similar incidents on 14 and 19 May in Madjoari, in which 17 civilians and 11 soldiers were killed, respectively.

The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and calls on the Burkinabe authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice. He reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to continue supporting Burkina Faso in its efforts to counter and prevent terrorism and violent extremism and ensure the protection of civilians.