Secretary-General Condemns Recent Deadly Attacks on Civilians in Afghanistan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the recent attacks in Afghanistan, including on passenger vehicles in Mazar-e-Sharif City and the Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque in Kabul City, which have claimed the lives of numerous civilians, among them members of the Hazara Shia community and at least 16 children.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. Attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including mosques, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. The Secretary-General reiterates his call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, including ethnic and religious minorities, as well as their right to freely practice their religion.