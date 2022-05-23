Secretary-General, at Asia-Pacific Commission Session, Stresses Its Key Role in Driving Regional Socioeconomic Progress, Creating Greener, More Prosperous Future

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the seventy-eighth session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), held in Bangkok today:

I am pleased to send greetings to the seventy-eighth session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific — and my very best wishes on your seventy-fifth anniversary.

Over the years, ESCAP has helped support the Asia-Pacific region as it overcame war and colonialism, lifted millions out of poverty and created some of the world’s largest and most dynamic economies. Your work is powerful testament to the promise of multilateralism and the value of regional cooperation.

Today, our world faces fierce headwinds — from the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis to the global ramifications of the war in Ukraine.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development remains our blueprint for an inclusive recovery that leaves no one behind. This means achieving universal health coverage and social protection and ensuring decent work. It means building resilience to climate change, investing in adaptation and accelerating the transition to renewable energy and green jobs. It means bridging the digital divide and creating opportunities for all — particularly young people and women.

ESCAP is uniquely placed to drive progress. I count on you to help reinvigorate multilateral action built on solidarity, trust and cooperation to create a greener, more sustainable and prosperous future for all. Thank you.