Congratulating Lebanon on Parliamentary Elections, Secretary-General Looks Forward to Swift Formation of Inclusive Government, Expedited Economic Recovery

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates Lebanon on the holding of parliamentary elections on 15 May. Despite the challenging circumstances, the authorities demonstrated their commitment to adhere to the Constitution and honour Lebanon’s democratic traditions.

The Secretary-General looks forward to the swift formation of an inclusive Government that can finalize the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and accelerate the implementation of reforms necessary to set Lebanon on the path to recovery. The Secretary-General equally counts on the new Parliament to urgently adopt all legislation necessary to stabilize the economy and improve governance. In this regard, he calls on Lebanon’s political leaders to work jointly with the best interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese people in mind. The Secretary-General continues to encourage measures to enhance women’s political participation and representation, including in the next Government.

The United Nations continues to support Lebanon and its sovereignty, stability, and political independence in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.