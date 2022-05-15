Secretary-General, Appalled by ‘Vile’ Buffalo, New York, Killing of 10, Condemns All Racism in Strongest Terms

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was appalled by the killing of 10 people in a vile act of racist violent extremism in Buffalo, New York, on 14 May. He extends his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and hopes justice will be served swiftly.

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms racism in all its forms and discrimination based on race, religion, belief or national origin. We must all work together towards building more peaceful and inclusive societies.