Secretary-General Mourns United Arab Emirates President, Hailing Role of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan in Country’s Growing Influence

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General extends his profound condolences to the royal family, and the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa led the United Arab Emirates since 2004, succeeding his father, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, the country’s founder. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa also led the United Arab Emirates through a significant period of its development, marked by great economic advances and a surge in its regional and global influence.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to its close cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, including on humanitarian issues and interfaith dialogue, as well as on regional and global peace, security and sustainable development.