Let’s Together Confront Polarization, Hate, Strife to Mend Fractured World, Urges Secretary-General in Message for Caritas Europa Regional Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Caritas Europa Regional Conference, in Athens today:

I am pleased to send greetings to the Caritas family. I want to thank you for your compassion with the world’s most vulnerable, your commitment to peace and justice, and your contributions to fight poverty and inequality.

Your work is more critical than ever. The war in Ukraine is causing massive devastation, death, and suffering — and sending shock waves around the world with a dramatic acceleration of food and energy prices. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed — and exacerbated — deep inequalities and injustices. And the triple planetary crisis — climate disruption, pollution, and catastrophic biodiversity loss — is threatening lives and livelihoods everywhere.

Pope Francis recognized this in his ground-breaking encyclical “Laudato Si”. I echo his call to pursue a new and more sustainable path. And I count on your help to leave no one behind as we walk that path together.

Let us act with courage and ambition to protect our common home. Let us confront polarization, hate, and strife — and together mend our fractured world. Let us live the values of solidarity and social justice. And let us build a future of dignity, peace, and prosperity for all.

Thank you.