Secretary-General Condemns Fatal Attack on African Union Peacekeepers in Somalia, Urges International Community to Provide Support for Fight against Al-Shabaab

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns yesterday’s deadly Al-Shabaab attack on an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) base staffed by Burundian peacekeepers in Middle Shabelle, Somalia.

The Secretary-General expresses his heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the Government and to the people of Burundi. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General pays tribute to all ATMIS troops and expresses his deep appreciation for their service and commitment to peace and security in Somalia.

The Secretary-General reiterates his appeal to the international community to provide all necessary support to ATMIS and to the Somali security forces in their fight against Al-Shabaab.