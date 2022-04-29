Secretary-General Calls for Renewed Commitment to Chemical Weapons Convention, Marking Twenty-Fifth Anniversary of Treaty’s Entry into Force

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the entry into force of the Chemical Weapons Convention, today:

Today marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the entry into force of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction.

The Chemical Weapons Convention has been a major achievement in the history of disarmament and a powerful testament of the security benefits that multilateral instruments can provide.

We cannot allow an erosion of this essential pillar of the disarmament and non-proliferation regime. The use of chemical weapons anywhere, by anyone, under any circumstances, is a serious violation of international law. There can be no justification for their use.

It is imperative that those responsible for using these abhorrent weapons are identified and held accountable, for the sake of the victims and to prevent any future chemical warfare.

On this anniversary, let us renew our commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention and together build a safer, more secure world for all.