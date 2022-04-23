Saddened by Death of Former Kenyan President, Secretary-General Salutes Mwai Kibaki’s Important Contribution to National Development

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened to learn about the death of Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya. He extends his deepest condolences to the Government and the people of Kenya.

Former President Kibaki will be remembered as a leader who made an important contribution to the development of Kenya.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue working closely with Kenya to promote peace, security and sustainable development in East Africa and beyond.