Warning Commitment to Multilateralism, Diplomacy for Peace Is Being Broken, Secretary-General Observance Message Urges Stronger Global Cooperation

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, observed on 24 April:

United Nations Member States, by ratifying or accepting the United Nations Charter, have committed themselves to the values of multilateralism and diplomacy for peace.

But, as we mark this year’s International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, this commitment is being broken. The principles at the heart of multilateral cooperation are under the greatest strain since the founding of the United Nations.

From the climate crisis to the multiplication of conflicts — including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the governance of weapons of mass destruction; health emergencies; and the global refugee protection regime — the multilateral system and the value of diplomacy are under threat from all directions.

We need to transform this moment of crisis into a moment for multilateralism. The recommendations in my report on Our Common Agenda aim to protect and strengthen the foundations of global cooperation and create a networked, inclusive multilateralism that is fit for the future.

On the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, I call on all Governments and leaders to renew their commitment to dialogue and global solutions that are the only sustainable path for peace.