Secretary-General’s Message Salutes Leading Role of Young People on Climate, Racial Justice, Gender Equality Fronts, in Message to ‘Youth2030’ Forum

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the 2022 Economic and Social Council Youth Forum — “Youth2030: Achieving the SDGs With and For Youth”, held in New York and virtually today:

The Youth Forum of the Economic and Social Council is the primary space at the United Nations for checking the pulse of the world’s young people. War, COVID-19 and the climate crisis are compounding the challenges that youth face today.

But, young people are also leading the way in the fight against climate change, standing up for racial justice and gender equality. They are holding leaders to account. They are at the forefront of our efforts to secure a more inclusive, peaceful and prosperous future for all.

My message to you is to keep pushing; to keep mobilizing; and to keep bringing your ideas to the table. We have no time to lose. Through the UN Youth Strategy, we are committed to working for and with young people. I thank my Envoy on Youth, UN entities, and UN country teams, youth organizations and Member States for working to ensure that our actions are guided by the perspectives and energy of young people.

But, we can and we must do more. My report on Our Common Agenda proposes a series of recommendations to strengthen and deepen solidarity with youth and future generations and build a more networked, inclusive and effective multilateralism. This includes a summit on Transforming Education in September in which I encourage your full and active engagement. It also includes the creation of a new UN Youth Office that will upgrade engagement with young people across our work.

Meaningful, diverse and effective youth participation — inside the United Nations and far beyond — is essential to advancing human rights, addressing the climate crisis and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Thank you for your support.