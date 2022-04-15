Provocations on Jerusalem’s Holy Esplanade Must Stop Now, Secretary-General Says, Stressing Need to Respect, Uphold Status Quo at Holy Sites

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the deteriorating security situation in Jerusalem.

He calls on leaders on all sides to help calm the situation. Provocations on the Holy Esplanade must stop now to prevent further escalation.

He reiterates his call for the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem to be upheld and respected.

The Secretary-General’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process is in close contact with key regional partners and the parties to calm the situation.

The Secretary-General reiterates his commitment to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.