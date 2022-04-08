Secretary-General Expresses Alarm over Rising Scapegoating of Roma People by Extremists, Xenophobes, in Message to International Romani Union

Following is text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the International Romani Union’s virtual conference today:

Today, we celebrate the rich history of the Roma, Sinti and Travellers. We recognize their contributions to societies everywhere. And we reflect on the human rights situation of Roma worldwide.

Roma continue to confront centuries-old prejudice, discrimination, and marginalization. I am particularly concerned about the alarming rise of hate speech and scapegoating of the Roma by right-wing extremist and xenophobic groups.

The United Nations is fully committed to working with Roma civil society and others to speak out against anti-Gypsyism and stand up for Roma inclusion and human rights.

I remind all Governments of their responsibility to provide full and equal access to education, employment, housing, health care, and public services to all their people without discrimination based on race, religion or ethnicity. Roma fleeing persecution and conflict — most immediately today from Ukraine — have the same rights and must be extended the same solidarity as other refugees.

On this International Roma Day, let us rededicate ourselves to the promotion of equality, dignity, and non-discrimination for all.