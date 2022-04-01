Multilateralism Under Attack From All Sides, Secretary-General Tells Conference on Small States, ‘Addressing Old and New Security Challenges’

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the high-level conference on “Small States in the United Nations Security Council: Addressing Old and New Security Challenges”, in Tallinn, Estonia, today:

I thank Estonia for hosting this high-level conference, and for your steadfast support to the United Nations. Small States are on the front lines of global crises, including the widening impact of the war in Ukraine. Countries in the region are directly affected by the arrival of refugees. But, even those far from Europe are faced with skyrocketing food, fertilizer and energy prices as a result of the war.

Small States have an essential role at the United Nations. They recognize that their future hinges on international cooperation for the common good, and that their security depends on the norms set out in the UN Charter and the body of international law.

Borders are not to be re-drawn at the whim of great Powers. Territorial integrity and sovereignty are sacrosanct, for small States just as for large. The United Nations Charter is based on the sovereign equality of all its members. It calls for “respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples”.

We cannot allow these norms to be undermined. All disagreements must be resolved by dialogue. That is what brings us together as United Nations, guided by the Charter. And that is why many small States are among the strongest and most effective advocates of multilateralism.

Today, multilateralism is under attack from all sides. The climate and biodiversity crises, the COVID-19 pandemic, and enormous inequalities pose a threat to all three pillars of the work of the United Nations. The global financial system needs urgent reform. And the ungoverned development of digital technology is creating new categories of threats.

I welcome your focus on addressing old and new security challenges. Alone, each one of you has limited power. But, together, you have real weight — including in the General Assembly and in the Security Council.

Small States can provide support to multilateral efforts to address complex peace and security issues by serving as mediators, supporting peacemaking and peacebuilding, and advocating for women’s participation in peace processes. You can contribute peacekeepers. And you can become thought and policy leaders on emerging issues — as Estonia has done so successfully on cybersecurity.

A world in crisis needs action, cooperation and trust. It needs every country to do its part. I count on the continued engagement of small States. Thank you.