Secretary-General Says His Thoughts, Heart ‘Are with Everyone’ Facing Conflict, Displacement, Fear, in Message on Beginning of Ramadan

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan, in New York today:

I send my warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin the holy month of Ramadan. This is a period of compassion and empathy; a time for reflection and learning; an opportunity to come together and uplift each other.

As High Commissioner for Refugees, I began a practice that I proudly pursued as Secretary-General. Every Ramadan, I had the honour of visiting Muslim countries, fasting in solidarity and breaking bread with people. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible, but I am happy to resume this tradition this year.

In these times of tragedy and suffering, my thoughts and heart are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear. The Holy Quran teaches us that God created nations and tribes “so that we might know one another”. In this holy month and every day, let us take inspiration by working hand in hand for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men.

Let us learn from each other and, together, build a peaceful world. Ramadan Kareem.